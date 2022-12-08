Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 400,431 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.