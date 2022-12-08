Stargate Finance Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $54.21 million and $2.42 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00509241 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30438806 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

