Steem Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $73.26 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,199.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00448803 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022241 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00856850 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00111171 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00648691 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00252337 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,545,205 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.
