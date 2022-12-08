Stephen I. Robertson Sells 3,630 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $82,074.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intapp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

