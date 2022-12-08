Stephen I. Robertson Sells 3,630 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $82,074.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intapp Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 108,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
