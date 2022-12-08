Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.81 million-$978.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.91 million.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN traded up €0.97 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.61 ($17.48). 6,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,583. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.85. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($25.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.26 and a 200 day moving average of €16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

