Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.81 million-$978.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.91 million.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
NYSE STVN traded up €0.97 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.61 ($17.48). 6,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,583. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.85. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($25.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.26 and a 200 day moving average of €16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
