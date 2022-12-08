Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $24,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,201.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 232,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,575. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

