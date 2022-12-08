Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $133.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
FOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.33.
Fox Factory stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
