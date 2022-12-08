Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) received a C$4.50 price objective from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Western Energy Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE WRG traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$113.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

