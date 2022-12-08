Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,029 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 565,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,307,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

