StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

