StockNews.com Downgrades OLO (NYSE:OLO) to Sell

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

OLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.99. OLO has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,069 shares of company stock worth $47,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OLO by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,673,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 580,855 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OLO by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OLO by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OLO by 1,593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 110,219 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

