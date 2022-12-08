StockNews.com Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Sell

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -758.62 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,914,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

