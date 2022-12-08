StockNews.com Lowers United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Hold

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 997,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,868. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $56.50.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

