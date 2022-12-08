StockNews.com Lowers United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Hold

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 997,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,868. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $56.50.
About United Natural Foods
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.