Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Stryker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SYK opened at $242.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average of $214.89. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

