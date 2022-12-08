Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.92

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,440.97 and $22.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00239553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085102 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

