Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.60. Summer Energy shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 919 shares trading hands.

Summer Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

