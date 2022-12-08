Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.
Sunoco Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.40.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
