SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.12

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.12 and traded as low as C$12.07. SunOpta shares last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 69,444 shares changing hands.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total value of C$64,825.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,922.68.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

