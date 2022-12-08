Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 3,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUUIF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.