Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $210.42. 1,089,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.16.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Illumina

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.