Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $210.42. 1,089,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.16.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
