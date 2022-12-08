Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-$2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.59 billion-$32.59 billion.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

