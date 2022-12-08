SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $186.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $253.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $402.44.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $208.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

