Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $8.67. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1,274 shares trading hands.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile



Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Further Reading

