Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

SCMWY opened at $54.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.24.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.