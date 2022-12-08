Symbol (XYM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $559,925.76

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Symbol has a total market cap of $191.95 million and $559,925.76 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.