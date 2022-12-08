Symbol (XYM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $535,767.20

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $188.17 million and approximately $535,767.20 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Symbol Profile

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

