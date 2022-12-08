Symbotic Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of SYM opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 558.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

