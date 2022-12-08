Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,053,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $3,356,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS traded up $7.15 on Thursday, hitting $330.95. 6,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.20 and its 200 day moving average is $322.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

