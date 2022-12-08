Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.20 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $78.20 million and $1.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,722,014 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

