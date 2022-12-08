TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 272,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,798,015 shares.The stock last traded at $6.04 and had previously closed at $5.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAL. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,574,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,107,000 after buying an additional 12,294,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,285,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,018 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,946,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

