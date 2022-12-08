Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$6.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Several research firms recently commented on TVE. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.63 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

