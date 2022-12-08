Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

TMHC opened at $30.39 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

