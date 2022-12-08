TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Garry E. Menzel Sells 8,530 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $11,686.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,120 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

