TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Garry E. Menzel Sells 8,530 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $11,686.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,120 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.48.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
