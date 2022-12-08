Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Tecnoglass Price Performance
NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.