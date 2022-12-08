Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Articles

