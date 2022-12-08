Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 8.3%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $40.00. 45,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 637,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. TheStreet cut shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tenable by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

