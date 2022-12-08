TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91.14 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $237.87 million and approximately $91.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00077716 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00056889 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009870 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025112 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,049,265 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,390,704 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
