Tezos Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $920.21 million and $13.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002129 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,491,227 coins and its circulating supply is 919,057,564 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.