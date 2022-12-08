Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $920.23 million and $12.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002211 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007979 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,554,083 coins and its circulating supply is 919,120,420 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

