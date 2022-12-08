The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 41,446 Shares of Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 41,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,837,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,515,246.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 250.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

