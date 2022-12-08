The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.45

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.45 and traded as low as $48.00. The InterGroup shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 2,197 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
The InterGroup Stock Up 6.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.
Insider Transactions at The InterGroup
Institutional Trading of The InterGroup
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Featured Articles
