The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1,758.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.34. 59,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

