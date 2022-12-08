The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $116.86

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.86 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.48). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.48), with a volume of 5,273 shares changing hands.

The Quarto Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.45 million and a PE ratio of 455.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

