THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$8.70 EPS.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,644,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

