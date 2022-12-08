Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $256.38 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 896,560 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.71% of Devon Energy worth $256,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 147,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

