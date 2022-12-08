Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.97% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $209,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.13. 12,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,623. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.12. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

