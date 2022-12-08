Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $113,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.