Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 149,346 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,346 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 4.20% of NuVasive worth $107,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $1,121,000.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

