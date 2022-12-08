Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 915.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $116,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $21,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 68,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.72. 2,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,253. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $248.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.76. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

