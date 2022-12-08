Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 64,565 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,565 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $157,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.7% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.21. 182,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

