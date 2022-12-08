Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 79,525 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,525 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $138,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.77. 42,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,517. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

